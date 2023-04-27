Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $347.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $299.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

