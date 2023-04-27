Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.23

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.40. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,960 shares trading hands.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) by 1,517,529.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.17% of Mill City Ventures III worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. engages in the business of providing short-term specialty finance solutions. The company was founded by Douglas Michael Polinsky and Joseph Anthony Geraci II on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Wayzata, MN.

