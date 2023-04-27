Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 691,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minim Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Minim has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

