Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Mint shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

Mint Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Mint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.