Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.20

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.20 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.18), with a volume of 479602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.10 ($1.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Mitie Group



Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

