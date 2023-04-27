Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $259.00

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.23), with a volume of 1249090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.60 ($3.17).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,024.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

