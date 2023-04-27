Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $106.00. The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 1898374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MORF. SVB Securities increased their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,400 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
