Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $106.00. The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 1898374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MORF. SVB Securities increased their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,400 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

