Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

NBR opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.63.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

