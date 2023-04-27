NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.38. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 33,647 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNVC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoViricides in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NanoViricides Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Further Reading

