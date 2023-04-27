National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

