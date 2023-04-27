National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.74) to GBX 1,070 ($13.36) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,173.75.

National Grid Trading Down 0.4 %

National Grid Profile

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $71.07 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.