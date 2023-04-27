Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 8,874 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of -388.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
