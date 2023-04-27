Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.43

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 113842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.19%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -106.25%.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

About Necessity Retail REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

