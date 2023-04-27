Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.43

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 113842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $704.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.19%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -106.25%.
Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT
About Necessity Retail REIT
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.