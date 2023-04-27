Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMXI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

