Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares traded.
Nektan Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.
Nektan Company Profile
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
