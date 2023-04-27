Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.44

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and traded as high as $30.07. Neovasc shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 45,400 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Trading of Neovasc

Neovasc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.45% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

