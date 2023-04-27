Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.44

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and traded as high as $30.07. Neovasc shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 45,400 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Neovasc Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Institutional Trading of Neovasc
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
See Also
