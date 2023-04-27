New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 17,487 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Innoviva worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Trading Up 1.2 %

Innoviva stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $828.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

