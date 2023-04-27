New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 600 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,172,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,866,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

