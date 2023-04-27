New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

PTON opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

