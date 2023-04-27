New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $2,001,591. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

