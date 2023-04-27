New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,256 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

PRDO opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 891,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,940 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

