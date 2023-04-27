NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.46

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$8.62. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 5,184 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.30.

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

