Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.31. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 75,751 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.20.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Rating)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

See Also

