Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $105.56 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 1045406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.