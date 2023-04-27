Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.33

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 217916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

