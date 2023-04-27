Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTLC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
