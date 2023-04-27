Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.1 %

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

