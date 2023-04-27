P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.50

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 19119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Stories

