Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.90

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $6.74. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,251 shares traded.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2294 per share. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.