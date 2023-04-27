Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.67

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.67 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.73). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.72), with a volume of 5,480 shares traded.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 18,750.00%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

