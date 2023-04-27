PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $189.55 and last traded at $188.98, with a volume of 1188910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.50.

The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.08.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

