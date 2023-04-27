Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

