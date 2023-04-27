Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

