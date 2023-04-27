Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.41

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 6407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

