Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PBIO opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.