PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PVH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PVH by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,029,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,725,000 after purchasing an additional 377,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

