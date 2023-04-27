Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

NYSE HCA opened at $278.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.63.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.