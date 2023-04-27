Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE HCA opened at $278.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.63.
Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.
HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
