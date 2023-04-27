Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average is $252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

