Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $8.97. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 9,264 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

