Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.42. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2,003 shares trading hands.

Regis Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Regis Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates through the following segments: Duketon North Operations, Duketon South Operations, and Tropicana. The Duketon North Operations segment is composed of Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.