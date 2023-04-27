Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.42. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2,003 shares trading hands.
Regis Resources Stock Up 3.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.
Regis Resources Company Profile
Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates through the following segments: Duketon North Operations, Duketon South Operations, and Tropicana. The Duketon North Operations segment is composed of Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.
