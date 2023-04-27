Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.55

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 25152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Renasant Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 9.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 6.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 304,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 43.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 63.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

