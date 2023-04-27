Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.05

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$95.05 and last traded at C$94.66, with a volume of 40964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.6933905 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

