RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,919.38

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,919.38 ($23.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,984 ($24.78). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,984 ($24.78), with a volume of 160,058 shares trading hands.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -531.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,919.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,041.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,018.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

In related news, insider Philippe Costeletos acquired 20,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.04) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($522,346.70). In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider James Leigh-Pemberton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,910 ($23.85) per share, for a total transaction of £99,320 ($124,041.46). Also, insider Philippe Costeletos bought 20,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.04) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($522,346.70). 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

