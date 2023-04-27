Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.93%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

