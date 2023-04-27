Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

