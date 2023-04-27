Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Servotronics stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Servotronics

In other Servotronics news, major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

