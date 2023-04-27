Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Drops By 97.3%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 1.8 %

BDNNY opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $94.11.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $2.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

Featured Articles

