Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Declines By 99.3%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CAIXY stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CaixaBank Company Profile

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

(Get Rating)

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.