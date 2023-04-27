Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Declines By 99.3%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
CAIXY stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.47.
CaixaBank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.