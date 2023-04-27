Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Drops By 98.0%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

