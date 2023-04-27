Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Declines By 98.2%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $427.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

